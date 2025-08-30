Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 20-26, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Aug. 20

23900 block Highway 99: A vehicle eluded police after a traffic stop was initiated. It crashed, and the suspects were not located.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

8000 block 215th Place Southwest: A woman was scammed into giving away money. A report was taken for documentation purposes.

700 block 7th Avenue South: A man was possibly scammed.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: A man was scammed into attempting to cash a fraudulent check.

900 block Main Street: A man was cited and released for trespassing.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was provided an infraction.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile female and a man had a verbal argument.

Aug. 21

800 block Main Street: A license plate on a truck was stolen and was swapped out. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.

22200 block Highway 99: A man allegedly used a fake check and stole a truck from a vehicle dealership.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A temporary protection order was served with firearms surrendered.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Officers assisted the Snohomish County Designated Crisis Responders with an Involuntary Treatment Act case.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: An assault occurred between two men and a juvenile.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23800 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Aug. 22

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Winco Foods.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Starbucks.

21000 block 74th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

8400 block 188th Street Southwest: Four people entered school property and vandalized multiple buildings.

4th Avenue South/Dayton Street: A tree branch fell on a vehicle, causing minor damage.

21300 block Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was made.

1000 block Cascade Drive: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman threw water on another woman. Report taken for documentation.

22100 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in an arrest of the driver for outstanding warrant.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for two counts of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

400 block Edmonds Way: Graffiti taggings under a bridge were reported.

17300 block 73rd Avenue West: A mailbox was broken into over the weekend. No suspect information.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A city park structure was damaged with spray paint graffiti.

200 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman reported that she found a cell phone.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested on a warrant.

100 block Edmonds Street: A man was allegedly criminally harassed while in the ferry lines.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence.

600 block 7th Avenue North: A mother and son had an argument about living arrangements.

Aug. 23

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and a warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole items from a business. The items were recovered.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a property.

500 block 3rd Avenue South: A man allegedly damaged another’s vehicle.

Aug. 24

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and trespassed from a grocery store after allegedly shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of theft and resisting arrest.

21400 block 90th Avenue North A drone was found in a backyard.

23200 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a local residence and was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a department store. He was not located.

5th Avenue South/Dayton Street: An unidentified man kicked a car and caused damage.

21900 block Highway 99: A car window was broken. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A grocery store reported a theft. The female suspect was cited and trespassed from the property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after allegedly getting verbal with the staff and causing a disturbance.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of burglary.

22300 block 95th Place West: A man was arrested on charges of assaulting his mom and dad and resisting officers during arrest.

24100 block Highway 99: A man who was allegedly using narcotics in public was cited and released.

23700 block Highway 99: A driver was cited and released on suspicion of reckless driving.

24000 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released on suspicion of reckless driving and racing.

Aug. 25

23800 block Highway 99: A woman who allegedly assaulted a man was booked into jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified woman allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store. She was not located.

1000 block Glen Street: A check was stolen and cashed.

10500 block 240th Place Southwest: A resident found a BB gun from the previous owner in their new home. Police took possession.

8700 block Bowdoin way: A woman drove off the road and crashed into a pole. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was reported missing from an adult facility.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a department store.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for allegedly obstructing a law enforcement officer.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for allegedly failing to obey a police officer.

Aug. 26

24000 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and roommate.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a store after being trespassed from the property. He was booked into county jail.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was booked into jail.