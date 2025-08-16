Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 6-12, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Aug. 6

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and a woman dined and dashed from Denny’s. They were not located during an area check.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man turned himself in for his warrant.

600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for a trip permit violation.

7900 block 199th Street Southwest: A person allegedly assaulted another person with a cinder block.

23600 block Highway 99: A person asked another person if they wanted to buy drugs.

23600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: A mother and daughter got into an argument.

21400 block 82nd Place West: Someone reported a malicious mischief at a business.

19700 block 80th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 7

600 block Main Street: The owner of a found piece of luggage was notified.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man had a verbal argument with a woman about an affair with another man.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a motel. He left without incident.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was concealing items inside a store. He was issued a trespass notice.

18500 block 76th Avenue West: A cell phone was turned in at the police counter. There was no way to contact the owner. Phone submitted to evidence for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman who allegedly stole property from a business was arrested.

244th Street Southwest/Firdale Avenue: A cell phone was turned in at the clerk counter. No contact information was available, so the phone was submitted to evidence.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A domestic violence no-contact order was violated.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A couple had a verbal altercation. No physical harm occurred.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

Aug. 8

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a civil issue related to her granddaughter moving out.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a dining establishment.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after allegedly shoplifting fron a grocery store and being was previously trespassed from the location.

600 block Delta Avenue: A woman was arrested for her warrant.

600 block Aloha Way: A protection order was served.

1300 block 12th Avenue North: Street signs were vandalized by graffiti.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked on a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole merchandise from a store.

24300 Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

Aug. 9

21900 block Highway 99: A woman committed a traffic violation and was cited.

224th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Someone damaged a patrol vehicle.

600 block Aloha Way: A woman reported that she believes her husband broke into their home when she was gone.

40/50 block Pine Street: A vehicle prowl was reported.

23800 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for an infraction led to a warrant arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A man committed a traffic offense and was cited.

23700 block Highway 99: A man engaged in unlawful transit conduct. He was cited and released.

Aug. 10

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked on a warrant, narcotics and weapon charges.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man with warrants was booked into jail after he violated a no-contact order.

300 block Admiral Way: Police received a report of two fishermen arguing.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and a woman allegedly stole from a restaurant.

76th Avenue West/Lake Ballinger Way: A female driver was cited for a traffic offense.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on charges of assaulting his girlfriend.

Aug. 11

21100 block Highway 99 NB: A woman was booked on a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

19700 block 82nd Place West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

21900 block Highway 99: A verbal argument between a mother and her daughter was reported.

7100 block 210th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for allegedly stealing soda.

200 block 6th Avenue: A park restroom was vandalized with spray paint overnight.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on charges of stealing from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store. The items were recovered.

100 block 2nd Avenue South: A fraudulent wire transfer was reported.

Olympic View Drive/86th Place West: A man was arrested on charges of DUI and hit-and-run from Mountlake Terrace after he later collided with another vehicle in Edmonds.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for shoplifting.

8000 block 240th Street Southwest: Four juvenile males were charged after they reportedly spray painted a fence.

9400 block 218th Place Southwest: A man reported that an unknown person attempted to extort money from him using a messaging app.

Aug. 12

238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant and an ordinance violation.

24100 block Highway 99: The driver of a vehicle eluded police after an attempted traffic stop.

23500 block Highway 99: An unknown person dumped a large amount of trash in a business parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A backpack, wallet, phone and purse were located and given to law enforcement.

21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered. No suspects were located.

200 block Suzanne Lane: A man was booked for his warrant.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: An informational report of suspicious circumstances was made.

23900 block Highway 99: A man reported fraud based on a loss of investments in precious metals.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: Police located a stolen vehicle that was later determined not to be stolen.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A man appeared to be taking pictures of small children.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for for outstanding warrants.

880 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was shot by an airsoft gun. The suspects were not located.