Edmonds Police Blotter: July 16-29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

July 16

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a hospital.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.

20000 block Maplewood Drive: A mailbox was blown up overnight.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was found and was taken to the police station. Unknown owners.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman who allegedly shoplifted from Safeway was cited and released.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

200 block 6th Avenue North: Police responded to a park after a report of a disturbance between an adult and a juvenile.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled overnight and belongings were reported stolen.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man who was driving without an ignition interlock was booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for a warrant.

24300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving with a canceled title.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was booked for alleged third-degree assault, resisting arrest, trespassing, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

July 17

16100 block Northeast 12th Street: Officers assisted Redmond PD with a warrant service.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a backpack being stolen from her apartment.

23600 block Highway 99: Three men allegedly stole alcohol from a business.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men reportedly stole from a restaurant.

9300 block 244th Street: A juvenile ran away from home.

Main Street/Railroad Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of DUI.

July 18

23800 block Highway 99: A man was assaulted.

212th Southwest/80th Avenue West: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

20000 block Maplewood Drive: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

400 block Admiral Way : A man was trespassed from a business for being a nuisance.

8700 block Olympic View Drive: An ex-wife allegedly violated a temporary restraining order regarding her ex-husband. A report was taken for documentation.

300 block 2nd Avenue North: Vehicles were vandalized over an extended time period with nails in tires and gas siphoned.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A custody disagreement between parents was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole perfume from a store.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant stemming from a traffic stop.

7400 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between two family members was reported.

July 19

20200 block 84th Avenue West: Adult roommates had a verbal disagreement with no evidence of assault. Report taken for documentation purposes.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft. He was cited and released.

19800 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Lynnwood PD with a theft investigation.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman was notified by phone that an unknown Apple Airtag was in her vehicle.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Charges were referred for a court order violation.

24100 block Highway 99: A business reported a theft of merchandise. A suspect was not located.

July 20

22200 block Highway 99: A man was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23500 block 76th Avenue West: A man was stopped on a bike and was charged with selling narcotics.

300 block Admiral Way: A security guard reported a suspicious drone activity.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

100 block Sunset Avenue: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect threw a rock through the window of a house.

19400 block 84th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for alleged DUI.

400 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of second-degree reckless burning.

July 21

600 block Main Street: A bullet shell casing was found at the library.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged burglary and was booked into jail.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged theft from a business and booked into jail.

400 block Main Street: A laptop was found on the roadway.

July 22

1300 block 11th Place North: A man and a woman were contacted by people who attempted to swindle them out of their money. No money was exchanged.

21200 block 84th Avenue: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

July 23

22400 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

15400 block 44th Avenue West: Officers assisted a neighboring agency on an assault. The case is ongoing.

21900 block Highway 99: An elderly female allegedly threw coffee on a victim’s car. She was cited for malicious mischief.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence. No suspect information at this time.

21900 block Highway 99: Seattle PD located and booked a suspect with a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for allegedly obstructing a law enforcement officer.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was located in a stolen vehicle. She was booked into jail.

July 24

24200 block 89th Place West: A woman had fraudulent charges made to her credit card. No suspect at this time.

5100 block Woods Creek Road: Officers assisted an outside agency on a felony case. The suspect was located and was booked at county jail.

22000 block 100th Avenue West: A transient reportedly damaged a property.

Edmonds Way/ 100th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of vehicular assault.

21700 block 88th Avenue West: A resident reported getting scammed out of money after applying for a remote job. The case is ongoing.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for allegedly damaging someone’s vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a business.

July 25

177th Street Southwest/72nd Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of DUI.

19900 block 88th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

23200 block 74th Avenue West: A victim’s residence was broken into with damage to a window. The suspect is unknown.

100 block 5th Avenue South: An intoxicated older man who was refused service at a pub the previous day made threats to return with a bat. The same man returned, cursed at the bartender, then left.

24000 block 76th Avenue West: A fire marshal’s truck was stolen and recovered in Shoreline. The suspect is unknown at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile male reportedly shoplifted from Safeway. Charges were referred.

24000 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant.

July 26

20500 block Maplewood Drive: An unauthorized man was reported to be on a private property.

1200 block Olympic Avenue: A resident’s vehicle’s window was broken and items were removed but left at the scene. No suspects at this time.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman who allegedly shoplifted from Winco were booked into jail for theft and warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stopped and taken for a search warrant. Felony-level narcotics were discovered during the search. Charges are pending for the occupants.

10500 block 235th Place Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence.

July 27

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A disturbance about a phone was reported.

83rd Avenue West/208th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of DUI.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: A report was made regarding a civil dispute between two neighbors.

7000 block 181st Place Southwest: A woman who left a location and was listed as a missing person was later located.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of retail theft with special circumstances.

July 28

21300 block Highway 99: A dealership found a loaded firearm in a vehicle bought at an auction.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for alleged third-degree theft.

300 block Admiral Way: A man reportedly threatened to damage someone’s vehicle. He also made threats and followed the person. He was arrested and booked into jail.

9th Avenue North/Sprague Street: Charges were referred against a man for disorderly conduct.

400 block 9th Avenue South: A woman wanted information documented for civil court.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked on a charge of obstruction during a theft investigation.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Lynnwood jail on a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A man reportedlyy assaulted his brother and caused damage to private property.

July 29

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man allegedly stole an E-bike from an apartment patio.

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: An informational report was made on a theft from a residential backyard.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was booked into jail.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business.

6900 block 163rd Place Southwest: A woman reported fraud.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a pizza restaurant.