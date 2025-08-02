Edmonds Police Blotter: July 16-29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
July 16
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a hospital.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.
20000 block Maplewood Drive: A mailbox was blown up overnight.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was found and was taken to the police station. Unknown owners.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman who allegedly shoplifted from Safeway was cited and released.
22800 block Edmonds Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
200 block 6th Avenue North: Police responded to a park after a report of a disturbance between an adult and a juvenile.
22800 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled overnight and belongings were reported stolen.
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man who was driving without an ignition interlock was booked into jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for a warrant.
24300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving with a canceled title.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was booked for alleged third-degree assault, resisting arrest, trespassing, theft and possession of a controlled substance.
July 17
16100 block Northeast 12th Street: Officers assisted Redmond PD with a warrant service.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a backpack being stolen from her apartment.
23600 block Highway 99: Three men allegedly stole alcohol from a business.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men reportedly stole from a restaurant.
9300 block 244th Street: A juvenile ran away from home.
Main Street/Railroad Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of DUI.
July 18
23800 block Highway 99: A man was assaulted.
212th Southwest/80th Avenue West: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
20000 block Maplewood Drive: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
400 block Admiral Way : A man was trespassed from a business for being a nuisance.
8700 block Olympic View Drive: An ex-wife allegedly violated a temporary restraining order regarding her ex-husband. A report was taken for documentation.
300 block 2nd Avenue North: Vehicles were vandalized over an extended time period with nails in tires and gas siphoned.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A custody disagreement between parents was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole perfume from a store.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant stemming from a traffic stop.
7400 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between two family members was reported.
July 19
20200 block 84th Avenue West: Adult roommates had a verbal disagreement with no evidence of assault. Report taken for documentation purposes.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft. He was cited and released.
19800 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Lynnwood PD with a theft investigation.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman was notified by phone that an unknown Apple Airtag was in her vehicle.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: Charges were referred for a court order violation.
24100 block Highway 99: A business reported a theft of merchandise. A suspect was not located.
July 20
22200 block Highway 99: A man was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23500 block 76th Avenue West: A man was stopped on a bike and was charged with selling narcotics.
300 block Admiral Way: A security guard reported a suspicious drone activity.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
100 block Sunset Avenue: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
9100 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect threw a rock through the window of a house.
19400 block 84th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for alleged DUI.
400 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of second-degree reckless burning.
July 21
600 block Main Street: A bullet shell casing was found at the library.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged burglary and was booked into jail.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged theft from a business and booked into jail.
400 block Main Street: A laptop was found on the roadway.
July 22
1300 block 11th Place North: A man and a woman were contacted by people who attempted to swindle them out of their money. No money was exchanged.
21200 block 84th Avenue: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
July 23
22400 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
15400 block 44th Avenue West: Officers assisted a neighboring agency on an assault. The case is ongoing.
21900 block Highway 99: An elderly female allegedly threw coffee on a victim’s car. She was cited for malicious mischief.
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence. No suspect information at this time.
21900 block Highway 99: Seattle PD located and booked a suspect with a warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for allegedly obstructing a law enforcement officer.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was located in a stolen vehicle. She was booked into jail.
July 24
24200 block 89th Place West: A woman had fraudulent charges made to her credit card. No suspect at this time.
5100 block Woods Creek Road: Officers assisted an outside agency on a felony case. The suspect was located and was booked at county jail.
22000 block 100th Avenue West: A transient reportedly damaged a property.
Edmonds Way/ 100th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of vehicular assault.
21700 block 88th Avenue West: A resident reported getting scammed out of money after applying for a remote job. The case is ongoing.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for allegedly damaging someone’s vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a business.
July 25
177th Street Southwest/72nd Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of DUI.
19900 block 88th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
23200 block 74th Avenue West: A victim’s residence was broken into with damage to a window. The suspect is unknown.
100 block 5th Avenue South: An intoxicated older man who was refused service at a pub the previous day made threats to return with a bat. The same man returned, cursed at the bartender, then left.
24000 block 76th Avenue West: A fire marshal’s truck was stolen and recovered in Shoreline. The suspect is unknown at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile male reportedly shoplifted from Safeway. Charges were referred.
24000 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant.
July 26
20500 block Maplewood Drive: An unauthorized man was reported to be on a private property.
1200 block Olympic Avenue: A resident’s vehicle’s window was broken and items were removed but left at the scene. No suspects at this time.
21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman who allegedly shoplifted from Winco were booked into jail for theft and warrants.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stopped and taken for a search warrant. Felony-level narcotics were discovered during the search. Charges are pending for the occupants.
10500 block 235th Place Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence.
July 27
22000 block 76th Avenue West: A disturbance about a phone was reported.
83rd Avenue West/208th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of DUI.
20200 block 84th Avenue West: A report was made regarding a civil dispute between two neighbors.
7000 block 181st Place Southwest: A woman who left a location and was listed as a missing person was later located.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of retail theft with special circumstances.
July 28
21300 block Highway 99: A dealership found a loaded firearm in a vehicle bought at an auction.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for alleged third-degree theft.
300 block Admiral Way: A man reportedly threatened to damage someone’s vehicle. He also made threats and followed the person. He was arrested and booked into jail.
9th Avenue North/Sprague Street: Charges were referred against a man for disorderly conduct.
400 block 9th Avenue South: A woman wanted information documented for civil court.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked on a charge of obstruction during a theft investigation.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Lynnwood jail on a warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A man reportedlyy assaulted his brother and caused damage to private property.
July 29
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man allegedly stole an E-bike from an apartment patio.
24200 block 92nd Avenue West: An informational report was made on a theft from a residential backyard.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was booked into jail.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business.
6900 block 163rd Place Southwest: A woman reported fraud.
20200 block 84th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a pizza restaurant.
