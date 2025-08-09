Edmonds Police Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

July 30

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle.

Main Street/4th Avenue North: A man fell asleep while driving home. No signs of impairment were found during the investigation.

7100 block 176th Street Southwest: A man reported his identity was used to gain someone’s employment.

400 block Admiral Way: A man allegedly followed women at a park. A witness observed the behavior from afar. A report was taken for documentation.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for charges of third-degree theft and two outstanding warrants.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was turned in to the police department.

7400 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man reported a burglary inside his residence. The suspect was not located.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman and her adult brother had a verbal argument.

July 31

900 block Main Street: A man caused a disturbance by yelling in the middle of the night. No probable cause was established.

24000 block Highway 99: A retail store reported a theft with suspects leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and failed to stop. No suspects info at this time, and the case is ongoing.

23700 block 77th Avenue West: An elderly woman was not receiving proper care at home. Adult Protective Services was notified for additional follow-up.

1000 block Daley Street: A woman was scammed by a government impersonator. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after he was allegedly loitering.

21600 block 97th Avenue West: An elderly male refused any aid during a welfare check. He did not want police to be around.

8800 block 244th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was booked for alleged theft and possession of a controlled substance.

20900 block 78th Avenue West: A woman reported her property was stolen.

Aug. 1

21900 block Highway 99: Stolen license plates were recovered.

21900 block Highway 99: A large amount of suspected fentanyl was found at a coffee shop.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A missing man was located and arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A man pushed a woman while walking past her.

9600 block 219th Street Southwest: A report was taken after fraudulent charges were made on a credit card.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported harassment and attempted assault that occurred outside a local business. The case is ongoing.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a warrant.

23600 block Edmonds Way: Officers recovered a stolen license plate.

19400 block 86th Avenue West: An adult couple had a verbal argument.

20600 block 82nd Avenue West: A woman reported a verbal argument between her son and stepparent.

Aug. 2

23500 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a reported domestic assault at an apartment complex. A suspect was taken into custody and transported to county jail.

23800 block Highway 99: A verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.

12200 block East Gibson Road: Edmonds officers assisted a neighboring agency after requesting assistance with a drone.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a business.

600 block Elm Place: A verbal domestic incident between a married couple was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

23500 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal argument.

Aug. 3

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a warrant.

17200 block 76th Avenue West: A house was broken into during the night while the residents were away. Limited suspect information.

9700 block 214th Place Southwest: An electric bike was stolen from a yard overnight.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man sleeping in a tent was trespassed from a business parking lot.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An altercation between a juvenile son and his mother over the phone was reported.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a warrant.

22700 block Highway 99: Police received a report of two vehicles racing.

Aug. 4

21900 block Highway 99: A man driving without valid ID was cited and released.

Maple Street/5th Avenue South: A disturbance at a bar was reported.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A report of a hit-and-run on a business property was reported.

50 block West Dayton Street: Bullets found next to the beach were collected for evidence.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a store.

22600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for a traffic-related offense and making false and misleading statements.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: Adult roommates had a verbal argument.

Aug. 5

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for his warrant.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A rock from a lawn mower shattered a sliding door window.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man and a woman got into an argument.

17100 block 67th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from an adult family home.