Edmonds Police Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5, 2025

July 30
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle.
Main Street/4th Avenue North: A man fell asleep while driving home. No signs of impairment were found during the investigation.
7100 block 176th Street Southwest: A man reported his identity was used to gain someone’s employment.
400 block Admiral Way: A man allegedly followed women at a park. A witness observed the behavior from afar. A report was taken for documentation.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for charges of third-degree theft and two outstanding warrants.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was turned in to the police department.
7400 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man reported a burglary inside his residence. The suspect was not located.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman and her adult brother had a verbal argument.
July 31
900 block Main Street: A man caused a disturbance by yelling in the middle of the night. No probable cause was established.
24000 block Highway 99: A retail store reported a theft with suspects leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and failed to stop. No suspects info at this time, and the case is ongoing.
23700 block 77th Avenue West: An elderly woman was not receiving proper care at home. Adult Protective Services was notified for additional follow-up.
1000 block Daley Street: A woman was scammed by a government impersonator. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after he was allegedly loitering.
21600 block 97th Avenue West: An elderly male refused any aid during a welfare check. He did not want police to be around.
8800 block 244th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was booked for alleged theft and possession of a controlled substance.
20900 block 78th Avenue West: A woman reported her property was stolen.
Aug. 1
21900 block Highway 99: Stolen license plates were recovered.
21900 block Highway 99: A large amount of suspected fentanyl was found at a coffee shop.
7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A missing man was located and arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.
200 block Railroad Avenue: A man pushed a woman while walking past her.
9600 block 219th Street Southwest: A report was taken after fraudulent charges were made on a credit card.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported harassment and attempted assault that occurred outside a local business. The case is ongoing.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a warrant.
23600 block Edmonds Way: Officers recovered a stolen license plate.
19400 block 86th Avenue West: An adult couple had a verbal argument.
20600 block 82nd Avenue West: A woman reported a verbal argument between her son and stepparent.
Aug. 2
23500 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a reported domestic assault at an apartment complex. A suspect was taken into custody and transported to county jail.
23800 block Highway 99: A verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.
12200 block East Gibson Road: Edmonds officers assisted a neighboring agency after requesting assistance with a drone.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a business.
600 block Elm Place: A verbal domestic incident between a married couple was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
23500 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal argument.
Aug. 3
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a warrant.
17200 block 76th Avenue West: A house was broken into during the night while the residents were away. Limited suspect information.
9700 block 214th Place Southwest: An electric bike was stolen from a yard overnight.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man sleeping in a tent was trespassed from a business parking lot.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An altercation between a juvenile son and his mother over the phone was reported.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a warrant.
22700 block Highway 99: Police received a report of two vehicles racing.
Aug. 4
21900 block Highway 99: A man driving without valid ID was cited and released.
Maple Street/5th Avenue South: A disturbance at a bar was reported.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A report of a hit-and-run on a business property was reported.
50 block West Dayton Street: Bullets found next to the beach were collected for evidence.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a store.
22600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for a traffic-related offense and making false and misleading statements.
20200 block 84th Avenue West: Adult roommates had a verbal argument.
Aug. 5
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for his warrant.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A rock from a lawn mower shattered a sliding door window.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man and a woman got into an argument.
17100 block 67th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from an adult family home.
