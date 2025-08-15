Edmonds police connect with community, share crime stats for 2025 at Seaview Park Thursday night

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Cloudy skies didn’t discourage more than 25 people from showing up at Seaview Park to talk about public safety with six Edmonds police officers Thursday night.

The outing is part of the Edmonds Police Department’s community engagement program.

The officers handed out crime statistics for the first six months of the year* (see statistics below) and shared tips for staying safe.

“Most burglaries happen during the day when you are gone,” Cmdr. Shane Hawley said. “They just want to get in and get out” without anyone noticing.

Sgt. Ryan Speer focused on fraud, a significantly growing problem that affects residents of all ages and demographics. Fraud opportunities come in emails, texts and phone calls where a person or link asks for personally identifiable information. They shared information on a new scam where an AI-generated voice sounds like a family member in distress. ”If it doesn’t sound right, you’re probably right,” Speer said. Hang up and call EPD.

Sgt. Ryan Speer (center) talks about fraud, a growing crime. Cmdr. Shane Hawley listens (right).

Resident Bill Rankin asked when to use 911, when to use the non-emergency police number (425-771-3999) and when to not call at all. “If you see something that doesn’t look right, call 911,” said Hawley. Officers said residents are in local neighborhoods 24/7/365. Residents are the eyes and ears of officers in Edmonds.

Police Chief Loi Dawkins and Cmdr. Hawley both said residents should never worry about bothering the officers. “You are not an inconvenience. We signed up for this,” Hawley said.

“We have a sophisticated system for sorting calls quickly,” Dawkins said. A few months ago, Snohomish County dispatch launched a new AI call-taker that can manage more calls more efficiently. It gathers information, listens for key words and quickly sends a live call to a live person if a crime is in progress.

Jason Moore, a candidate for the Edmonds School Board, asked about an uptick in gang violence near local schools and police support for the return of School Resource Officers (SROs). The Edmonds School Board voted in 2020 to remove SROs from local schools.

Hawley said EPD still has a relationship with local schools and welcomes all partnerships including a return of SROs. He added there has been a small increase in youth gang activity in the last year but it is not based in Edmonds.

Resident Roger Pence asked about EPD, the city’s budget shortfall and the impact on hiring. “We have not hired anyone this year. We have 12 positions that we did not fill,” Hawley said. EPD lost an additional eight officers/employees. “There is nothing left to cut… This is the first time in my 26 years where we had to lay people off,” he added.

Despite that scenario, Chief Dawkins said police will do the best they can and their commitment to the community doesn’t waver.

Another tool: Residents can sign up to get a direct alert if there is significant police action or an emergency in their community through Smart911. The sign-up is quick and easy.

Edmonds Police Department’s 2025 crime statistics for the first six months of 2025.

Cmdr. Hawley will provide comparisons to 2024 next week when the data expert returns to the office.