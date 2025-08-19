Edmonds police to host community conversation on public safety at Mathay-Ballinger Park Aug. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Join Edmonds Police Cmdr. David Machado for a community conversation about public safety from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 at Mathay-Balllinger Park.

it’s an opportunity for the community to ask questions, share concerns and hear directly from Edmonds Police Department leadership.



Mathay-Ballinger Park is located at 24100 78th Pl. W., Edmonds.

This is the second of three public safety events planned. The first one was held at Seaview Park Aug. 14. All are welcome to attend any meeting, but the information presented will be specific to that neighborhood, police said.