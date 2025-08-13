Edmonds police to host community conversation on public safety at Seaview Park Aug. 14

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Join Edmonds Police Cmdr. Shane Hawley for a community conversation about public safety from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 at Seaview Park upper fields.

it’s an opportunity for the community to ask questions, share concerns and hear directly from Edmonds Police Department leadership.



Seaview Park is located at 8030 185th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Two other future public safety events are planned — one in downtown Edmonds and the other in the Highway 99 area. All are welcome to attend any of the meetings, but the information presented will be specific to that neighborhood, Hawley said.