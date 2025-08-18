Edmonds School District now enrolling kindergarten and new students for 2025-26

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The new school year is just around the corner. The Edmonds School District is now enrolling kindergarten students and students new to the district for the 2025–26 school year. Families are encouraged to complete registration early to ensure their child is ready for the first day of school.

Enrollment is quick and convenient through the district’s online system. In-person registration is also available using the options listed below.

In-person assistance available

Families who prefer in-person enrollment support can receive assistance at school sites or the district office. Bring the required documents since they are necessary to complete enrollment.

Elementary school or high school

In-person enrollment assistance is available directly at your local elementary or high school.

Middle school (grades 7–8)

From Monday, Aug. 18 through Friday, Aug. 29, enrollment will take place at the Educational Service Center (ESC), 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. To ensure staff availability, families are asked to book an appointment or email middleschoolregistrar@edmonds.wednet.edu .

First day of school

Grades 1–12: Wednesday, Sept. 3

Kindergarten: Monday, Sept. 8

For more information and to begin the online registration process, visit the ESD website.