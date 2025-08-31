Reminder: Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store hosting 5th annual fall fashion show Sept. 7

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store is sponsoring its fifth annual fall fashion show Sunday, Sept. 7 — a fundraiser for programming that benefits the community’s seniors.

According to organizers, this year’s fashion show includes four visiting artists who will showcase their “repurposed” clothing — items originally purchased from a thrift store and transformed into unique, wearable creations for resale and reuse.

The featured artists are Christina Rose, Dawn Malkoski, Jann Finley, and Molly Hughes. One special piece — created by Dawn Malkoski — will be available as part of this year’s fashion show silent auction, which is also new this year.

The annual fashion show supports the Community Café at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The café serves a meal five days a week to local seniors, who have registered, for a $4 donation. If the cost is a hardship, scholarship funds are available.

The fashion show will be in the first-floor banquet room of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Doors open at 11 a.m. for shopping for clothes, jewelry, purses and scarves. The fashion show begins at 1 p.m., and from 2-5 p.m. the kiosks reopen to sales of clothes, shoes and jewelry.

Tickets are $30 for VIP seating and $20 for general seating. Ticket sales begin on Friday Aug. 1 at the Edmonds Senior Center Showroom, Thrift Store and online. Tickets include admission and refreshments.

The show’s celebrity model this year is Devnee Gadbois, Edmonds Waterfront Center board presidents. Customers, donors, volunteers and “friends” of the store will also be modeling.

Sponsors include:

Key Bank

Peoples Bank

Phyllis Kenney (in memorium)

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store is located at Westgate Shopping Center at 22820 100th Ave. W. in Edmonds. The revenues generated go to senior programs conducted at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org or call 425-977-0411.