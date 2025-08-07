Edmonds St. Alban’s Episcopal Church hosting free food distribution Aug. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will host a popup food distribution event from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The food will be available for those in need, as part of the church’s commitment to responding to food insecurity.

Available food includes fresh produce, meat and prepackaged items provided by the Edmonds Food Bank. It is free to all, and visitors can choose what they need.

The truck will be parked at the north side of the church, located at 21405 82 Pl. W., Edmonds, east and south of the Five Corners roundabout. Watch out for signs on 212th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West with directions to the church.

St. Alban’s has also set up a community “Blessings Food Pantry” located on the north side of the church near the front doors and open all day. Those in need will find a variety of food items available for free. Everyone is encouraged to both take from and add to the pantry.