Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Public Safety

Edmonds turns out for National Night Out

By
Larry Vogel

L-R: Assistant Edmonds Police Chief Rod Sniffin watches as Chief Loi Dawkins recruits many junior officers among the younger set, presenting each with a stick-on badge. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
Sharing food builds community connections, and there was no shortage of great things to eat at this Westgate North gathering. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
Edmonds Police Sgt. Jason Robinson talks with a neighbor at the event in Maplewood. (Photo by Janice Carr)
MacCoy Home Solutions, the main sponsor of the Meadowdale Community Clubhouse National Night Out event, provided free ice cream via this Kool Kidz ice cream truck. (Photo by Byron Wilkes)
Hot dogs were on the grill at the St. Alban’s Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
These smiles at the Westgate North gathering say community building. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
Music was provided by Rich Brisbois and Kevin Warner at the Meadowdale Community Clubhouse event. (Photo by Byron Wilkes)
Edmonds Police Cmdr. Shane Hawley with Officers Trimble and Holmes at the Emerald Hills event.
Face painting was a highlight at Meadowdale Community Clubhouse. (Photo by Byron Wilkes)
South County firefighters were on hand with a fire engine in the 220th Street neighborhood.
Edmonds Police Chief Loi Dawkins greets attendees at the Meadowdale Community Club House. (Photo by Byron Wilkes)
Sean Kipp with 18-month-old daughter Hazel at the St. Alban’s event.
The Edmonds K-9 unit dropped by the 220th Street event with “Dog” — the Edmonds police K-9 officer. According to his handler Officer Josh Hwang, Dog is a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd who has been on the Edmonds force for a year and a half.
Representatives of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Edmonds Police Department attended the Meadowdale Clubhouse gathering. (Photo by Byron Wilkes)

It was an evening for neighbors to meet neighbors, share food, discover new things about each other, and enjoy personal visits with the police officers and firefighters who keep our neighborhoods safe.

The event was part of National Night Out, a nationwide annual community-building event that fosters safer and stronger neighborhoods by encouraging neighbors to connect with each other and promoting police-community partnerships

The first annual National Night Out in 1984 involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Today it has spread to thousands of communities across all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events that include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

In Edmonds, more than 20 events were held. Some were elaborate with organized activities including face painting, bouncy houses, demonstrations, arts and crafts, lawn games and more. Others were smaller and more intimate with neighbors meeting neighbors to share experiences, enjoy food and build common ground.

