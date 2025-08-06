Edmonds turns out for National Night Out

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

It was an evening for neighbors to meet neighbors, share food, discover new things about each other, and enjoy personal visits with the police officers and firefighters who keep our neighborhoods safe.

The event was part of National Night Out, a nationwide annual community-building event that fosters safer and stronger neighborhoods by encouraging neighbors to connect with each other and promoting police-community partnerships

The first annual National Night Out in 1984 involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Today it has spread to thousands of communities across all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events that include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

In Edmonds, more than 20 events were held. Some were elaborate with organized activities including face painting, bouncy houses, demonstrations, arts and crafts, lawn games and more. Others were smaller and more intimate with neighbors meeting neighbors to share experiences, enjoy food and build common ground.