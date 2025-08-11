Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation appoints new minister

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation (EUUC) has appointed a new minister, the Rev. Natalie Malter.

Malter moved to Seattle from Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she lived while pursuing her Master of Divinity degree and doctorate in religion from Harvard University. She is in the process of completing her dissertation on the topic of religious feminist movements in the 1970s United States. While living in the Boston area, Malter worked as a chaplain in the office of religious and spiritual life at Wellesley College.

“I am grateful to join the EUUC ministry,” Malter said. “In recent years, there have been concerns about an epidemic of loneliness in our nation. In our congregation, we gather together each week for spiritual exploration and also to remind ourselves that we do not have to go it alone.”

EUUC is located at 8109 224th St. S.W., in unincorporated Esperance next to Edmonds. Learn more on the church website.