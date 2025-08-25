Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting all ages Trivia Night Aug. 28

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring an all ages Trivia Night Thursday, Aug. 28 in the Waterfront Banquet Room

Check in starts at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins promptly at 7 p.m.

RSVPs are required for all guests. Due to the popularity of the event, priority entry and seating will be given to those who register in advance HERE.

Bring your own team or join one and make new friends. The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug, and there are also chances to win individual prizes during lightning rounds. Refreshments will be provided courtesy sponsor Crista Senior Living.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.