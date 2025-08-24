Edmonds-Woodway HS Jazz Colony Workshop to showcase student and professional talent Aug. 27

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Get ready to tap your feet and be inspired. The Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS) Jazz Colony is proud to announce its annual Combo Workshop performance, celebrating the power of mentorship and the joy of improvisation. This special event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27 at Mainstreet Commons, 550 Main St. in Edmonds.

Under the direction of educator and musician Jake Bergevin, the Jazz Colony is a unique program that pairs current EWHS music students with professional jazz musician mentors —many of whom are successful alumni of the very same high school program. The goal is to create a dynamic learning environment where students can build confidence and hone their skills in jazz improvisation, Bergevin said in a news release announcing the event.

This performance is more than just a concert; it’s a testament to the thriving jazz community in Edmonds, the announcement said. It showcases five separate combos and demonstrates the progress of these young musicians as they learn from their mentors and find their own unique voices through music. The evening promises to be a vibrant mix of classic standards and creative improvisations, highlighting the talent and hard work of everyone involved.

The Jazz Colony is made possible by the generosity of its supporters, including Pete Bennett (Bennett and Bennett Law), the Hazel Miller Foundation, Kennelly Keys Music and the Edmonds School District.

Event details

What: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Colony Combo Workshop Performance

When: Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m.

Where: Mainstreet Commons, 550 Main St., Edmonds

Details: Bring your own folding lawn chair