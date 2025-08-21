Enjoy Sunday Summer Sundaes at Maplewood Presbyterian Church

A reminder that Maplewood Presbyterian Church is holding “Sunday Summer Sundaes” each Sunday afternoon through Aug. 31, from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy ice cream sundaes, games and a welcoming environment outdoors in the church’s open space that has new picnic tables.

Learn more about the church and its work, and provide your feedback on what Maplewood Presbyterian should be doing.

The church is located at 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

Learn more here.