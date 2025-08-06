Evergreen State Fair to host Healthy Communities Day Aug. 26

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Evergreen State Fair is continuing a healthy focus at the 116th fair by celebrating healthy living through community connection. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, in partnership with the Snohomish County Health Department, the fair will host Healthy Communities Day, inviting fairgoers to explore resources, activities, and organizations that support health and wellness across Snohomish County, the fair said in a news release.
The event will showcase booths, interactive displays and wellness-related activities throughout the fairgrounds. There will be information about health and wellness, healthy activities for kids, and health resources for people of all ages and backgrounds.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.