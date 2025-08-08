Expanded bus service, better connections, more travel flexibility for Snohomish County transit riders

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Community Transit Board of Directors yesterday approved the 2025-2030 Transit Development Plan (TDP). The TDP forecasts the agency’s finances and outlines the services being planned for Snohomish County. The six-year plan is updated annually.

“In the next six years, we’ll deliver more bus service – in terms of both hours and routes – and we’ll explore new ways to connect people with transit, so they’ll have better choices as they move around the community,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Most importantly, the Transit Development Plan reflects the diverse needs of our Snohomish County residents, from big-city commuters to students to rural riders, to name just a few.”

Updates for the 2025-2030 TDP:

Continued service expansion by building Swift Gold Line, extending Swift Green Line, expanding Zip Shuttle service and increasing bus frequency on some existing routes.

Enhanced customer experience for a safer, more accessible transit system. This includes improved bus stops, digital signs on buses and at stops and enhanced security programs.

Transitioning to a zero emissions fleet with continued pilot of battery electric and fuel cell electric buses, purchase of additional zero-emission buses, infrastructure planning and fleet planning.

Financial sustainability by growing responsibly, maintaining financial stability and staying prepared for changing economic conditions.

For more information on the TDP, visit communitytransit.org/tdp .