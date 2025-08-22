Explore the Port of Edmonds with the Edmonds Civic Roundtable Sept. 11

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Explore the Port of Edmonds with the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 at the Port, 471 Admiral Way, Edmonds.

During its monthly meeting, the ECR will hear from Port Commissioner Selena Killin as well as Brandon Baker, the Port’s new executive director. In addition, attendees will be able to tour the Port’s new headquarters.

There is no charge for the event, but registration is requested at edmondscivicroundtable.org.