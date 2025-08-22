Ferguson, Larsen serve free lunch in Lynnwood, highlighting food aid crisis

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Gov. Bob Ferguson and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen handed out free lunches to children at Lynnwood Elementary School Thursday, followed by a discussion with community leaders addressing the impacts of federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other federal and local food assistance programs.

More than 100 students were served free lunch provided by the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s free summer meal program. This is among many local programs under strain as costs and demands for food assistance rise while funding wanes.

“The Trump Administration’s attacks on safety net programs like SNAP harm our most vulnerable Washingtonians, all to pay for tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans,” Ferguson said. “This is not only morally wrong, it harms Washington’s economy and puts a strain on other programs that support our kids. We will continue to protect Washingtonians from these cruel policies.”

Larsen said the Trump Administration’s Big Beautiful Bill funds “one of the largest tax breaks in the history of this country that is largely going to the richest Americans and largest corporations.”

Around 1 million Washington residents use SNAP benefits to purchase food. Due to this federal legislation, 137,000 Washingtonians are at risk of losing benefits altogether and 33,000 immigrants may lose eligibility entirely. Larsen also said the Trump administration canceled $1.5 billion in funding for schools and food banks in March, hindering their ability to purchase local food and meet demand. In Washington, the Bellingham Food Bank canceled $200,000 in contracts with local farmers.

Snohomish County is feeling the effects of this bill, as demand for food assistance grows and funding wanes. In 2024, the Lynnwood Food Bank served four times more people than in 2019, Executive Director Alissa Jones said.

“We are busier than we’ve ever been,” she said.

Food costs are growing concurrently with demand. The food bank’s budget is stretched thin, Jones said, and staff and volunteers are strained. The food bank is also at capacity because its building isn’t big enough to fit the number of people in need of service.

“More working families still can’t afford food because jobs do not equal food security,” she said. The rising housing costs push people out as well. Immigrant and refugee families, they are staying home because they are scared. To me, we should never have to worry about not choosing not to have food so that you can be safe. It shouldn’t be a choice.”

With a lack of federal funding, the Washington State Department of Agriculture anticipates a 26% reduction in food provided by Washington’s Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), said John Glennon, executive director of hunger prevention services at Volunteers of America Western Washington.

Over the past few months, Glennon said the Foundation for Edmonds School District received around 21,000 pounds of food from TEFAP. With a 26% reduction, that shrinks the supply to 15,000 pounds. In the same time frame, Edmonds Food Bank received 201,000 pounds of food, which is expected to fall to 148,000 pounds.

Washington State faces a $16 billion budget hole this year as a June budget forecast estimated a $700 million revenue shortfall. Despite this, Larsen and the governor said they plan to continue to push for legislation offering universal free lunch in schools statewide.

“I’m not giving up on the idea – despite our budget challenges– making universal free lunches,” Ferguson said.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.