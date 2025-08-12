Firefighters extinguish small brush fire at Yost Park Tuesday morning

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

South County firefighters were called to a small brush fire in Edmonds’ Yost Park around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and the fire was under control within 45 minutes, a spokesperson said.

“We had an engine on scene in five minutes from the initial call,” South County Fire spokesperson Shawneri Guzman said. With an engine from the Mountlake Terrace station also responding, it took about 45 minutes to get the 100-foot-by-100-foot fire under control, she added.

“Thankfully, it was near a hydrant, so we had access to additional water,” said Guzman, adding that the cause of the fire is undetermined. Edmonds police assisted with closing of the road and traffic control.

“This is one of many brush fires we’ve been called to over the last few weeks,” Guzman said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the fire didn’t spread further. We urge residents to take extreme caution with any heat source.”