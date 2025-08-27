Firefighters extinguish small brush fire on Edmonds Heights school field

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
South County firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to a slow-moving brush fire on the field next to Edmonds Heights K-12 School on 100th Avenue West in Edmonds.
According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, the fire — which was about 100 by 100 feet in size — was extinguished and there were no injuries.
“The cause of the fire was reported to be some type of ‘rocket’ or similar item,” she said.
