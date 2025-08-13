Foundation for Edmonds School District surpasses goal to save music programs

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Foundation for Edmonds School District said Wednesday it has surpassed its fundraising goal for its Save the Arts Campaign, raising $302,000 with pledges still arriving.

The campaign received overwhelming support from community members, major donors and a challenge match led by travel expert and philanthropist Rick Steves, the Foundation said in a news release.

The campaign is aimed at helping preserve music programs in the Edmonds School District for the 2025-26 school year. It was launched in response to projected budget cuts that threatened music education across the District.

As a result, the district will now be able to fund eight music classes, including middle and high school jazz, orchestra and middle school choir, preserving essential opportunities for creative expression, skill-building and connection for hundreds of students. The campaign will cover the cost of 1.5 fte positions, split between the eight schools, and preserve the following classes:

Orchestra at Alderwood Middle School, serving over 80 seventh-grade string students

Jazz Band at Meadowdale, Alderwood and Brier Terrace Middle Schools

Jazz Band 2 at Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace High Schools

Choir at Brier Terrace Middle School

Music Technology at Meadowdale High School

“I’m thrilled by and thankful for the generosity of caring citizens in our community,” Rick Steves said. “Together, we exceeded our goal to help fund music programs in our local public schools, and I’m proud to be a part of this initiative.”

“The response from our community has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Tam Osborne, the district’s manager of visual & performing arts. “When we faced the difficult reality of budget constraints impacting some of our music programs, our families, local businesses, and community members stepped forward with remarkable support. Their commitment to our students’ musical education has made all the difference.”

“Music education is fundamental to a well-rounded academic experience,” Osborne continued. “These programs don’t just teach students to play instruments or sing – they develop critical thinking, teamwork, discipline, and self-expression. Many thanks to the Foundation for Edmonds School District for their advocacy, and to the many donors whose generosity directly supports these music programs.”

The Foundation said it credits the campaign’s success to the collective power of community. “Our local community sent a clear message: music matters,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Thanks to this shared commitment, students across the district will continue to learn, create, and thrive in programs that nurture expression, connection, and confidence. We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved.”

For more information about the Save the Arts campaign or to support future efforts, visit www.foundationesd.org.