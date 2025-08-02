Foundation grant of $130K to benefit counseling services at Edmonds College

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds College Counseling and Resource Center (CRC) received a $130,000 grant from the Whitehorse Foundation that will help fund a full-time counselor for one year.

This grant extends vital work previously established, allowing the CRC to sustain one counselor and significantly expand access to free, social justice-oriented mental and behavioral health counseling for Edmonds College students, the college said in a press release.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Whitehorse Foundation for this grant,” said Jessica Burwell, director of the Edmonds College Counseling and Resource Center. “This support will dramatically enhance the mental health, academic success, and retention of our students, particularly for historically underserved populations, by providing timely, comprehensive, confidential, and culturally competent services.”

The Counseling and Resource Center provides referrals for all campus community members. It is located in Mountlake Terrace Hall (MLT) 145.

The campus community can also utilize the Wellness Center in Lynnwood Hall 236. The Wellness Center provides a quiet space to study or relax, a phone charging station, a happy light, access to printed materials or resources, personal health items such as condoms and sanitary napkins, and complimentary refreshments.

Established in 1989 as a supporting organization of the Seattle Foundation, the Whitehorse Foundation supports nonprofit organizations operating in Snohomish County that work to ensure children, youth and families thrive.