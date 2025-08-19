Frances Anderson Center fall open house: New indoor play space debuts with Reptile Man show

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Frances Anderson Center will host an open house at 700 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13, featuring a new indoor play space for kids under age 5.

This fall, the center offers new programs for youths and adults, including digital music creation, tot music, yoga, fitness, mixed martial arts, ball hockey, watercolor, sketching, STEM programs.

A variety of dance classes, such as hip hop, line dance, belly dance, salsa and swing is also offered.

The Reptile Man and his scaley friends will begin their show at 10 a.m. Stay after the show for a close encounter and photos with the reptiles. This all-ages show is free for everyone through a private donation.

For more information, visit the Frances Anderson Center website.