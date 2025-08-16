Free Concert in the Park Aug. 17 features EWHS Wind Symphony and Edmonds Honor Jazz Band

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The community is invited to a free Concert in the Park featuring the acclaimed Edmonds-Woodway High School Wind Symphony and the Edmonds Honor Jazz Ensemble. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17 at Edmonds City Park, 600 3rd Ave. S. in Edmonds.

Both ensembles, directed by music educator and performer Jake Bergevin, will showcase a diverse program of musical selections. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor performance. The E-W Wind Symphony will perform several overtures and marches. The Edmonds Honor Jazz Band is a summer band of students and alumni from the Edmonds School District. This group will highlight several outstanding soloists on the blues as well as playing selections from the American Popular Song cannon. Each group will play about 30 minutes with a short intermission between the groups.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of these student musicians while enjoying an afternoon of great music in the heart of the community,” Bergevin said in a news release.