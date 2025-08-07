Free school supplies for families at Mariner Fest Aug. 9

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Lynnwood-based Project Girl Mentoring Program is teaming up with Sno-Isle Libraries and the Everett Housing authority to provide free school supplies to families at the fourth annual Mariner Fest.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 9 Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Mariner High School/Mariner Sno Isle Library (200 120th St. S.W., Everett)

The goal of the event is to support local families ahead of the new school year. A free backpack and school supplies will be given to the first 1,200 registered kids. The child/teen must be present to receive a backpack and supplies.

While the event is intended for families in the Mariner area of Everett, all are welcome to attend.

Register your child for a backpack HERE.

In addition to the supply giveaway, the event is set to feature over 50 local organizations to provide families with resources. There will also be educational entertainment, games and activities, music and food.

For more information, contact Project Girl CEO Olympia Edwards: olympia@project-girl.org.

