Fun and games Friday night with rising Seattle band at Musicology Co. Aug. 29

Start your Labor Day weekend off with some fun and games at Musicology Co. at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29. at 420 5th Ave S. in Edmonds. The record shop will host a checkers and listening party to celebrate the release of rising Seattle band Acapulco Lips’ new album “Now,” an album local music blog that Guerrilla candy calls “an instant PNW summertime classic.”

Customers will be able to play checkers against the group for prizes while listening to the album.

The party is being put on by the Musicology Music Club, the only vinyl subscription service to focus exclusively on artists from the Pacific Northwest. Launched in February of this year, the club has featured artists, such as folk rockers The Head and the Heart, indie pop group SYML, hard rock outfit Suzzallo and others. Acapulco Lips are the club’s featured artist for the month of August.

For more info, visit the Musicology Music Club website.