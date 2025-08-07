Gladiators & Secrets of the Colosseum online through Sno-Isle Libraries Aug. 14

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Separate fact from fiction with Gladiators and Secrets of the Colosseum from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, over Zoom, sponsored by Sno-Isle Libraries.

Explore who a gladiator really was, how the Colosseum provided a world-renowned stage for these spectacles, and visit the most famous gladiatorial training center adjacent to the Colosseum. Brought to you by www.MuseumsWithMarisa.com

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins.

If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.