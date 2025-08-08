Have unwanted medication? Here’s a safe and easy way to dispose of it

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Have unwanted medication and don’t know how to dispose of it? It’s easy, with both mail-in and drop-off programs offered across South Snohomish County.

Washington’s Safe Medication Return Program gives residents free, convenient and environmentally responsible options for disposing of unwanted medication. There are both physical drop boxes and free mail-back envelopes. You can find a complete list of locations here (just enter the ZIP code to get those nearest you).

The Edmonds Police Department used to have a blue medication drop box in its lobby but that box has been removed, Edmonds Police Cmdr. Shane Hawley said. Instead, the department now receives through the program postage-paid mail-in envelopes in tear-proof plastic. Customers can pick them up at the EPD front counter, located in the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., during regular business hours.

“It’s really popular and a great way to get unwanted medications out of the house and safely disposed of,” Hawley said.

People may return most medications. That includes over-the-counter and prescription medications, controlled substance medication, and even household pet medications. Unused and unneeded medications in a household pose a potential risk for poisoning and overdose deaths. Improperly discarded medication also presents an environmental hazard. Flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing it in the trash pollutes water and soil.

The following are not accepted:

Herbal remedies and homeopathic drugs

Vitamins, minerals or supplements

Cosmetics, shampoos, sunscreens, lip balm, toothpaste, antiperspirants or other personal care products

Biological drug products

Drugs administered in a clinical setting

Emptied injector products or emptied medical devices

Exposed needles or sharps

Pet pesticide products

Batteries

Mercury-containing thermometers

Illicit drugs Washington was the first state to implement such a program as a result of state law. Funded by drug manufacturers at no cost to taxpayers, the program encourages people to return unwanted and expired medications. The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says about 50 percent of people who misuse prescription medications get the drugs from friends or family members. Many people who become addicted to heroin and other illicit drugs first abuse prescription medications found in the home. Poisonings often occur among young children who take medication not intended for them. MED-Project is the approved program operator, under Washington State Department of Health’s oversight.