Sunday, August 10, 2025
Events

Hundreds help Cascadia Art Museum celebrate 10 years with glamorous gala

By
Larry Vogel

Plein air artist Irina Milton works on a piece of original art to be auctioned at the Cascadia gala. (Photos by Larry Vogel)
Gala attendee Ron Clyborne flashes a thumbs up.
Guests watch a cruise ship pass by on Puget Sound.

It was a picture-perfect August Saturday night as 316 supporters of the arts gathered for the 10th year in a row at the home of Lindsey and Carolyn Echelbarger to celebrate, commemorate and support the work of Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum. The evening illuminated the rich legacy of Northwest art and giving voice to the artists who helped shape the cultural landscape of our region.

“This event is not only a celebration of the past, but an investment in the future,” said Cascadia Art Museum President Lindsey Echelbarger. “The funds we raise tonight will support upcoming exhibitions, educational programs and the ongoing care of our expanding permanent collection. Thank you for being here, believing in our mission and helping us honor the art and artists of the Northwest.

Lindsey Echelbarger, right, and his wife Carolyn.
Auctioneers Fred and Ashley Northrup pump up the crowd.
The bidding was enthusiastic.
Continuing a multi-year tradition, the first auction item was host Lindsey Echelbarger’s tie. The lucky winner: Dorothy and Tom Sheehan.

“Tonight we celebrate our 10th anniversary,” he continued. “This is especially important because two thirds of new nonprofits disappear after 36 months. And in addition to lasting through those first 36 months, we weathered the host of unexpected challenges posed by COVID.

“When we started, we had no members; today, we have more than 1,500. We provide specials schools programs for thousands of children. We have an active array of concerts, lectures and films in the museum, and even have a yoga program. Our publications program is the envy of the museum world. We also have more than 100 volunteers that help keep the museum doors open.”

Cascadia Executive Director Sally Ralston. (Photo courtesy Cascadia Art Museum)
Edmonds legendary mixologist and restaurateur extraordinaire Niles Peacock offered his original-recipe handmade cocktails for the entire table of successful bidders.
Edmonds jeweler Andy Cline shows off his raffle items.
As the sun begins to set, guests wander out to the lawn to bask in the evening glow.

Echelbarger noted that previous auctions have raised nearly $4 million to support the museum’s mission. He also announced a recent major acquisition: a transformative gift of 80 paintings from the Garvey family, which instantly expanded Cascadia’s collection into what is recognized as the best and biggest collection of Northwest art anywhere.

“Preserving the art of our great region and educating the public about our common cultural heritage will be our legacy to future generations of Northwesterners,” he concluded. “We couldn’t have made it this far without you. Your continuing generosity ensures that Cascadia will remain a cultural anchor and creative resource for future generations.”

While final numbers have yet to tabulated, Cascadia Executive Director Sally Ralston confirmed late Saturday that the event raised more than $600,000, surpassing last year’s record.

