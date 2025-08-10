Hundreds help Cascadia Art Museum celebrate 10 years with glamorous gala

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

It was a picture-perfect August Saturday night as 316 supporters of the arts gathered for the 10th year in a row at the home of Lindsey and Carolyn Echelbarger to celebrate, commemorate and support the work of Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum. The evening illuminated the rich legacy of Northwest art and giving voice to the artists who helped shape the cultural landscape of our region.

“This event is not only a celebration of the past, but an investment in the future,” said Cascadia Art Museum President Lindsey Echelbarger. “The funds we raise tonight will support upcoming exhibitions, educational programs and the ongoing care of our expanding permanent collection. Thank you for being here, believing in our mission and helping us honor the art and artists of the Northwest.

“Tonight we celebrate our 10th anniversary,” he continued. “This is especially important because two thirds of new nonprofits disappear after 36 months. And in addition to lasting through those first 36 months, we weathered the host of unexpected challenges posed by COVID.

“When we started, we had no members; today, we have more than 1,500. We provide specials schools programs for thousands of children. We have an active array of concerts, lectures and films in the museum, and even have a yoga program. Our publications program is the envy of the museum world. We also have more than 100 volunteers that help keep the museum doors open.”

Echelbarger noted that previous auctions have raised nearly $4 million to support the museum’s mission. He also announced a recent major acquisition: a transformative gift of 80 paintings from the Garvey family, which instantly expanded Cascadia’s collection into what is recognized as the best and biggest collection of Northwest art anywhere.

“Preserving the art of our great region and educating the public about our common cultural heritage will be our legacy to future generations of Northwesterners,” he concluded. “We couldn’t have made it this far without you. Your continuing generosity ensures that Cascadia will remain a cultural anchor and creative resource for future generations.”

While final numbers have yet to tabulated, Cascadia Executive Director Sally Ralston confirmed late Saturday that the event raised more than $600,000, surpassing last year’s record.