In Days Gone By: Tragedy strikes over and over. The story of the Langrill family

Foreword: As researchers and writers, we often focus our attention on people that become well known due to their successes or extraordinary courage etc. However, there are also ordinary people who through sheer willpower, and resolve overcome unbelievable tough times and merit our admiration as well. This is one of those stories.

Immigrating to the United States

Mary Knott and her twin sister Martha were born in Plymouth Devonshire, England on Feb. 6, 1860. They were two of seven children born to John and Mary Knott. Although their parents remained in England, six of the Knott children immigrated to the United States.

In 1880, Mary traveled alone to Canada and stayed with friends and relatives for two years. On Sept. 3, 1882, Mary immigrated to the United States through the Port of Chicago arriving on the steamship Polynesian. Her status was recorded as “spinster” on the ship’s manifest although she was only 22 years old.

Mary had traveled to the United States to reunite with her older brother and sister who had settled in the southwest corner of Minnesota. Her siblings had earlier been drawn to the rich farmlands in the area, and a growing community of Norwegian and English settlers.

The May 1, 1885, census listed Mary as living with her older brother John E. Knott. Also listed in the same census was Franklin Langrill identified as a farmer. Franklin was born in Canada in 1856 and had immigrated to Minnesota a couple of years earlier.

Marriage and the first five years.

In this small farming area, it was inevitable that Mary and Franklin would meet. Once they did, they were soon married — in November 1885. Mary, age 25, proved the “spinster” label incorrect.

Author’s note: Franklin Langrill was known by the name “Frank” by most people.

Mary and Frank for unknown reasons decided to leave Minnesota. They packed up their belongings in an ox-drawn covered wagon, took one cow and headed westward to South Dakota. When they reached the small whistle-stop town of Seneca in the upper midsection of South Dakota, they decided to settle down and farm on a small parcel of land.

Author’s note: The term ‘whistle-stop’ refers to the railroads’ practice of signaling stops at small railway stations. Incoming trains announced their approach with a blast of the steam whistle.

The farmland around Seneca was not as fertile nor as productive as what Mary and Franklin had experienced back in Minnesota. Mary later stated that their years in Seneca were a “hardscrabble life”.

Author’s note: A “hardscrabble life” refers to a life characterized by poverty, hardship, and struggle, eking out a meager living.

Despite their hardships, the Langrills welcomed three daughters into their family during the early years of their marriage. Nellie was born in 1886, Ethel in 1889 and Edith in 1890.

Mary later recalled that less than 100 people lived near Seneca, and it was an inherently unsafe place to be raising three young girls. In one instance, Mary recounted that she had to run, pick up her daughters and carry them tosafety. A herd of stampeding cattle had run right by their house.

In 1891, 4 years after arriving in Seneca, the Langrill family left their small farm behind and headed west.

Arriving and settling in Edmonds

What route the Langrills took to get to the west coast is unknown, but they arrived in Edmonds in 1892. How Mary and Frank discoveredEdmonds or why they chose to settle here is also unclear. However, in 1892, Edmondswas a bustling mill town, having been incorporated two years earlier. There were numerous families with children who had recently arrived; a large schoolhouse had been built the year before, and the Puget Sound environment was far different from the rocky unproductive farmland they had left behind.

Frank found work in and around the mills as a Teamster, and a year later the couple bought a home on Maple Street, settling in with their three daughters, ages 7, 4 and 3.

1894 – 1901 Tragedies Strike

In 1894, Mary became pregnant for the fourth time and gave birth to a daughter, Emma, in the summer of 1895. By all accounts Emma was a healthy and welcome addition to the family. A year and a half later, Mary was “with child” once again.

When Mary was six months along with her fifth child, her youngest daughter, Emma, now barely two, was stricken with typhoid fever which later resulted in dysentery.

Typhoid fever is caused by an infection of salmonella. It affects the body’s intestinal organs and bloodstream. Dysentery is a gastrointestinal infection resulting in severe diarrhea and blood in the stools. Typhoid and dysentery often result from exposure to contaminated water and/or food. Unfortunately, there were few treatment options in the late 1890s, as antibiotics were not readily available, and any infant would have had little chance of surviving.

Emma died on August 31, 1897. Her death certificate stated that she died from dysentery following typhoid.

Less than nine weeks after burying her 2-year-old daughter, Mary gave birth to her fifth daughter, Jessie Marie Langrill, on Nov. 7, 1897. Both mother and child came through the delivery without any issues.

Sadly, tragedy was to strike again. At approximately 11 months old, Jessie was diagnosed with cerebrospinal meningitis.

Cerebral meningitis is the inflammation of the meninges (the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord), and is primarily caused by bacterial, viral, or fungal infections. Jessie died one month later, on Dec. 20, 1898, at only 13 months of age.

Mary and Frank had lost both their infant daughters to bacterial infections within 15 months of each other. How they became infected is unknown. Jessie was buried next to her sister shortly after her death.

Still mourning the loss of her two children, Mary realized she was pregnant. Seven months after Jessie’s death, Mary gave birth to her sixth daughter, Ruth Evangeline Langrill, on July 10, 1899. The delivery went smoothly, and Ruth’s birth reportedly helped soothe the pain that was being felt by the loss of her two sisters.

But less than two years later, Mary and her family were to suffer maybe their greatest loss. On June 8, 1901, Frank and his close friend Clarence Hyner traveled northeast of Edmonds to the Mud Lake area to hunt for bears. During the early morning hours of the next day the two separated while searching for signs of any bear.

What occurred next was reported later that evening in a front-page article in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer (June 9, 1901):

TRAGIC DEATH OF HUNTER: F. Langrill of Edmonds, Shot by Friend Who Mistakes Him ForA Bear.

The article read:

“This morning Frank Langrill of Edmonds was brought to the Everett hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in the right leg, received while hunting bear with Clarence Hyner at Mud Lake, near Edmonds. Langrill died from the shock and loss of blood at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

The two men became separated and as Langrill began signaling with his bear call, his companion mistook his form for a bear and fired, the ball striking and shattering the bone. When shot Langrill fell into the lake and was dragged out by Hyner, who summoned assistance from Edmonds.”

Author’s note: Mud Lake is known today as Lake Serene. The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. and it took 7 hours to get Frank to the hospital in Everett. By the time he arrived, he had suffered major blood loss and had not survived. An investigation was conducted into the incident and Frank’s death was ruled a terrible accident.

The following week, Mary buried her husband of 15 years beside their two infant daughters.

Moving forward

With Frank gone, Mary found herself alone with four daughters, Nellie (15), Ethel (13), Edith (11) and Ruth (almost 2). To support her family Mary began working as a cook and a laundress, working out of her home. By all accounts, through her own work efforts and with possibly some assistance from friends, Mary and her daughters remained in their home, and the children continued with their schooling.

Author’s note: In the above photo, Nellie is identified as the student in the top row to the far left. She would have been one of the older students at age 15 or 16.

1902-1920: For Mary, a period of happiness and of heartbreaking losses.

In the two decades following her husband’s death, Mary experienced happiness on several fronts. Mary’s second- and third-oldest daughters graduated from high school and then married. Ethel, the second oldest, married George E. Davis and moved with him to farm in Davenport in Eastern Washington.

Edith, the third oldest, married Joseph Miller and remained in the Edmonds area.

But during the same period, Mary suffered two more heart-wrenching losses. As reported in the Sept. 20, 1907, Edmonds Tribune-Review, Mary lost her oldest daughter Nellie to consumption after she had been afflicted with the grippe during the previous autumn. Nellie had just celebrated her 21st birthday at the time of her passing.

“Grippe” is an old term for “influenza.” “Consumption” is an old term for “tuberculosis.” In the article it states: “About seven weeks ago the mother took Nellie to Index, thinking the change might benefit her, but nothing could stay the dread disease.” In 1907, there was a sanitarium between Snohomish and Index that treated patients with tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs. In the early 1900s, the primary treatment approach involved sanatorium care, where patients were isolated in institutions with a focus on fresh air, rest and good nutrition. This regimen aimed to strengthen the patient’s immune system and contain the spread of the disease. However, sanatorium treatment was not a cure, and while it could lead to remission for some, many patients still succumbed to the disease.

Nellie was buried in the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery next to her father and two younger sisters.

But Nellie’s death was not the only loss that Mary would suffer. Thirteen years later, as reported in the Edmonds Tribune-Review, Mary’s youngest daughter, Ruth, died on March 18, 1920, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with tuberculosis. Ruth had been only a toddler when her father was killed. Being born and raised in Edmonds, Ruth was a well known and loved young woman within the community. She had not reached her 21st birthday when she passed away.

Like her three sisters before her, Ruth was buried next to her father in Edmonds Memorial Cemetery.

Mary’s final loss

One might think that after losing two infant daughters, her husband and two 21-year-old daughters that Mary would have suffered enough, but that was not to be the case. In October 1929, Mary’s oldest remaining daughter, Ethel, died in Eastern Washington at 40 years of age, leaving behind a husband and 10 children.

At that juncture, after suffering one loss after another, 69-year-old Mary was living with her other daughter, Edith, and her husband in Edmonds.

With Ethel’s passing, several of her children were sent to Edmonds to be raised by her grandmother and their Aunt Edith and Uncle Joesph. With the help of the elders, each child grew up and graduated from Edmonds High School.

Author’s note: Ethel’s remains were also returned from Eastern Washington, and she was buried next to her four sisters and father.

After outliving five of her six daughters and her husband, Mary contracted pneumonia and died on Aug. 15, 1933. Her remains were reunited with those of her family members.

Mary’s lone remaining daughter, Edith, lived for another 45 years, dying on Jan. 3, 1978, at age 88. Upon Edith’s passing, she joined her mother, father and five sisters at the family’s gravesites.

In reflection

When one reflects upon Mary’s life, one may be in awe of what she experienced. It was literally unheard of for a young woman of 20 to travel alone across the Atlantic to Canada and then immigrate to the United States.

The trials and tribulations Mary went through are reminders of how rugged life was in those early days. Antibiotics were not available, and the potential for contracting bacterial diseases was extremely high given the often-unsanitary conditions.

If one looks at the earliest Edmonds ordinances you will find that there were several that were concerned with and restricted the butchering of animals in people’s yards, creation of offensive odors, the dumping of waste materials in or near water, and animals running wild within the city. You can read about Edmonds first ordinances here.

Today, we should be thankful for the medical advances that have been made over the past century, and the eradication of many of the diseases that afflicted the Langrills and other early settlers.

If you would like to visit the Langrill gravesites, they are located to the west of George Brackett’s grave in the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. There is a rosebush growing among the gravesites and Frank’s grave is marked by a 4-foot-high obelisk.

The rosebush acts as a marker for the Langrill family graves. Frank’s obelisk grave marker is to the right, and Mary and their six daughters’ gravestones are adjacent to the rosebush or behind it. Photo by Byron Wilkes

Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Cliff at the Edmonds Cemetery, Wikipedia and the South Dakota Historical Society for their assistance in researching this article.