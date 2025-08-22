It’s official: City of Edmonds names Todd Tatum as city administrator

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

After months of city council discussion about the idea, the City of Edmonds now has a new city administrator.

The City announced in a news release Thursday that Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen has named Todd Tatum as acting city administrator. Tatum most recently served as the city’s director of community, culture and economic development.

“Todd brings a wealth of experience, integrity and a deep sense of public service to this new role,” Rosen said. “I’m confident in his ability to lead during this important transition into a new position for the city.”

The permanent position was approved by Edmonds City Council on Aug. 12. Under Edmonds City Code, the mayor may appoint an acting official for six months, and he will later appoint a permanent official after council confirmation.

When Rosen proposed the idea for creating a city administrator during a city council meeting in March, he explained that such a role would provide institutional memory and continuity when a new mayor is elected. Rosen said the new position would also free him up to address other mayoral tasks, including spending more time in the community and working with regional partners.

During a separate council presentation in June, then-City Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson said the idea behind the change was to provide “continuity and stability, improved accountability and oversight and support for the mayor and for staff.” Under Edmonds’ strong mayor form of government, the mayor acts as the city’s chief executive with administrative management of many departments — and that isn’t sustainable for any elected official, Neill Hoyson said. Many cities comparable in size to Edmonds have city administrators that assist the mayor, she said.

In his new role, Tatum will report directly to the mayor and oversee the following departments: parks, recreation and human services; public works and utilities; and planning and development. The police, finance and human resources departments will still report to Rosen.

With the change, Edmonds will no longer have an economic development director, and that savings is mostly funding the new position. Tatum’s current pay is $199,970 and the internal promotion will be limited to a salary increase of 5%. However, economic development “remains a critical piece of the city’s work plan,” City of Edmonds spokesperson Neil Neroutsos said in an email Thursday. Past discussions focused on placing an economic development manager position within the City’s planning and development department, but that position “would depend on the availability of funding,” he said.

According to a city news release, Tatum has extensive management experience throughout the public sector. Prior to working for the City of Edmonds, he held management positions with Washington State Parks, where he managed the design and development of new parks, as well as oversaw the development of statewide programs, including the Discover Pass. In addition, he coordinated tourism and economic development initiatives with leaders across the state.

Tatum served in the U.S. Army, where he led teams of several hundred people. Throughout his time in the Army, he led a variety of organizations and teams including those in operations, logistics, workforce development and strategic planning. Tatum’s time in Iraq was often spent working with local governments to improve essential services, the news release said.

“Seeing what happens to communities when government ceases to exist solidified for me that the public sector was where I needed to be when I ended my time in service,” Tatum said.

Tatum holds a Master of Science in Business from the University of Kansas, and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Auburn University. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).