Friday, August 15, 2025
HomeSe Habla MediaNoticiasJaime Mendez News: Aug. 15, 2025
NoticiasSe Habla Media

Jaime Mendez News: Aug. 15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Aug. 15 headlines: What came out of the meeting between Trump and Putin? A regional traffic alert. And a hurricane moving across the Atlantic.

Previous article
Edmonds police connect with community, share crime stats for 2025 at Seaview Park Thursday night
Next article
A coffee chat with State Rep. Lauren Davis

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO