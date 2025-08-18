Jester’s Pet Supply to celebrate grand opening in Edmonds Aug. 30

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Independent pet store Jester’s Pet Supply will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 in Salish Crossing. Located at 172 Sunset Ave., just steps from the ferry, the shop features a curated selection of high-quality food, treats, toys and accessories for cats and dogs.

The celebration will include free giveaways, special savings and plenty of tasty treats for four-legged guests throughout the day.

Guests can also meet adoptable dogs at an adoption meet-and-greet hosted by The Haus of Dogs from 11a.m.-1p.m., along with other local partners and special surprises throughout the day, giving Edmonds pet lovers even more reasons to stop by.

“We’ve had such a warm welcome during our soft opening,” said owner Beth Jester. “This store is about more than just products — it’s about the Edmonds community, and creating a space where pets and their people feel like royalty.”

Jester’s features a playful royal theme, bulk treat bar, enrichment toy displays and a cozy “living room” where visitors can relax with their pets.

Learn more at www.jesterspetsupply.com or on Instagram @jesterspetsupply.