Labor Day weekend safety: From the State Fire Marshal’s Office

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Labor Day weekend is a time for celebration and relaxation, but it is also a period when increased outdoor activities can elevate the risk of fire incidents. As the holiday approaches, the State Fire Marshal’s Office urges all residents to make fire safety a priority during their festivities.

In 2024, Washington fire departments responded to 4,647 incidents on Labor Day, resulting in more than $2 million in property loss. While rescue and emergency medical services were the most common incident types, fire-related events accounted for the highest monetary losses.

To help prevent emergencies, the State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents to observe the following safety guidelines:

Comply with any local burn bans or fire restrictions in the area you live or plan to visit.

When barbecuing, always use grills outdoors, positioned away from buildings, decks and overhanging branches. Keep a fire extinguisher, bucket of water, or garden hose within reach, and never leave a grill unattended. Regularly clean grills to prevent grease buildup, which can lead to dangerous flare-ups.

Ensure your vehicle’s exhaust system is functioning properly to avoid sparks that could ignite dry vegetation. Never park on dry grass, as hot exhaust systems can start fires, and avoid operating equipment in dry, grassy areas.

Secure all recreational equipment, such as trailers or boats, before traveling, and make sure that no chains or other objects are dragging along the roadway.

Do not use consumer fireworks during the holiday as Washington State law prohibits their use at this time of year.

By taking these precautions, residents can help ensure a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend for themselves and their communities.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.