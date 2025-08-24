Last-minute camping? No problem, WA State Parks says

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

When you need the trip to actually make it out of the group chat, Washington State Parks says they’ve got you covered.

Many Washington State Park campsites are still open before the season wraps up — you might just need a little flexibility.

The “Flexible Dates” feature makes it easy to find a spot without endlessly scrolling through unavailable dates. Just head to the State Parks reservations website and:

Click on the “Arrival and Departure” section and select “Flexible Dates.” Pick your park and choose up to four months in advance. Add your group size and camping equipment. Hit “Search” to see all available dates and sites. Pro tip: Use filters to match your exact camping style.

Need a last-minute getaway? You can also book same-day reservations online or by phone at 1-888-CAMPOUT (1-888-226-7688) — just do it by 2 p.m. on the day you plan to arrive.

Although it’s great to be able to plan ahead, sometimes you just want a little spontaneity. Here are some tips on how you can plan a just-as-successful last-minute camping trip.

Note: If you follow Washington State Parks on social media, you’ll notice they’ve been posting open campsites each week on their Facebook and Instagram stories. Check in weekly through mid-September to see which parks still have plenty of sites available.

Be the neighbor everyone loves

Camping is one of the best ways to enjoy Washington’s state parks — and a little courtesy goes a long way. At many sites, your neighbor’s tent might be just a few feet away. Here’s how to be a great camping neighbor:

Know the basics

Check-in: 2:30 p.m. | Check-out: 1 p.m.

Quiet hours: 10 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Generators: OK between 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Campsite etiquette

One camping party per site (max eight people).

Respect your neighbors — keep noise and lights down.

Stay on trails and don’t walk through other campsites.

Having a fire

Check for burn bans before lighting a fire of any kind.

Fires must be in designated fire pits, controlled and never left unattended.

If fires are allowed, make sure you completely put them out — if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Pets & animals

Keep pets leashed and clean up after them (your dog would be mortified to know you left his poop sitting out in the open).

Pets are not allowed on designated swimming beaches.

Don’t feed or disturb wildlife.

Keep it clean

Use park trash bins or pack out your garbage.

Don’t burn garbage in the designated fire ring.

Leave your site better than you found it.