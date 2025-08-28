Learn to make Korean norigae charms at Edmonds Library Sept. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Library invites the public to create Korean norigae charms in the teens area, 2:30-4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 5. Norigae is an ornament that has a tassel and a cord and is worn with Korean women’s traditional hanbok.

These ornaments are also shown in the main characters’ outfits in the 2025 film K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Learn about the Korean art of knots called maedeup, and learn the two traditional knots as you make your own charm to take home.

For more information, contact the library at 425-771-1933.