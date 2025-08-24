Leland Miyawaki to speak at Sept. 9 meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is hosting a presentation Tuesday Sept. 9 by Leland Miyawaki, legendary Puget Sound fly angler, fly designer and conservation advocate.

Miyawaki’s topic, “Topwater Fly Fishing for Sea-run Cutthroat and Coho Salmon,” dives into one of the most thrilling and visually explosive ways to fish the salt. He’ll share how his famous Miyawaki Beach Popper came to be and demonstrate his minimalist approach to triggering surface strikes from sea-runs and coho.

This meeting is open to the public with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the talk from 6-8 p.m. at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about Leland Miyawaki or the club, visit olympicflyfishers.com.