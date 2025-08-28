Letter to the editor: An important lesson to learn

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on peaceful student protesters at Kent State during a rally opposing the Vietnam war. Twenty-eight National Guard soldiers fired approximately 67 rounds in 13 seconds, killing four students and wounding nine others. No single National Guardsman was ever prosecuted or found responsible for their part in this tragedy.

Today, armed National Guard troops are again being deployed against American citizens. The effect of having an armed military presence on our streets is chilling to those of us exercising our constitutional right to free speech and protest. Their presence is a weaponization by the current administration to intimidate and silence us. If the Guard was really being deployed to “fight criminals,” as the administration claims, they would be working with local law enforcement, governors and mayors, not in spite of them.

I was thinking about those troops back in 1970, and while they were never charged with a crime, for the past 55 years they have had to live with what happened and their role in it. Their entire futures were determined in those 13 seconds, and everything they touched afterward had blood on it.

I hope our young men and women in the Guard today think about this before they pull the trigger.

Rozann Grunig

Edmonds