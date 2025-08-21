Letter to the editor: No to levy, yes to ‘real solutions’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

We love this city. The parks, the beaches, the neighborhoods — it’s why we chose Edmonds to raise our kids and build a business. We’re invested here for the long haul.

But raising property, sales, and B&O taxes again isn’t the answer. Families and small businesses can’t be the only ones footing the bill. What Edmonds really needs is leadership willing to do the hard work of building a stronger economic future.

That means:

• Incentivizing Entrepreneurs: Make Edmonds a hub for new businesses and local job creation.

• Partnering with Edmonds College: Connect with programs like AI and technology to foster innovation.

• Community Engagement: Empower volunteer work groups to keep parks and public spaces vibrant.

• Tourism & Events: Grow arts, music and cultural programs that bring new visitors and revenue.

• Smart Revenue Tools: Modern parking management, digital kiosks and partnerships that generate funds without heavier taxes.

We love this community too much to watch it drift into a cycle of tax-and-spend. Voting “No” doesn’t mean giving up on Edmonds — it means demanding better governance, stronger planning and a vision that sustains what makes this city special.

We’ve made the decision to raise our kids here. Now it’s time for more people in Edmonds to pay attention, get involved and hold City Hall accountable.

Edmonds is worth fighting for. Let’s vote No on this levy — and say Yes to real solutions.

Lee Reeves

Edmonds