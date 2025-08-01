Letter to the editor: The levy lid lift — what about deferred maintenance?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

I learned something very important at the Edmonds City Council meeting when the levy lid lift was approved; the title of the proposal is legally binding. The proposal states the levy is for Police, Parks, Planning, Streets and Sidewalks.

At that council meeting and others, there was a lot of discussion about maintenance throughout the city that has been put off due to budget limitations. Frances Anderson Center is part of the parks department, so money can be spent on upgrades or deferred maintenance for the FAC. But as far as I can tell no other deferred maintenance can be paid for by levy funds. (I think we can all understand streets and sidewalks may qualify.)

I don’t think it’s a realistic idea to count on freeing up budgeted money for deferred maintenance by counting on the levy money for police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. What good is the budget then?

So, as we wait for a detailed budget and spending plan of how this money will be spent, be aware of the limits on spending!

Ann Christiansen

Edmonds