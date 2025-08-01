Letter to the editor: The levy lid lift — what about deferred maintenance?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Editor:
I learned something very important at the Edmonds City Council meeting when the levy lid lift was approved; the title of the proposal is legally binding. The proposal states the levy is for Police, Parks, Planning, Streets and Sidewalks.
At that council meeting and others, there was a lot of discussion about maintenance throughout the city that has been put off due to budget limitations. Frances Anderson Center is part of the parks department, so money can be spent on upgrades or deferred maintenance for the FAC. But as far as I can tell no other deferred maintenance can be paid for by levy funds. (I think we can all understand streets and sidewalks may qualify.)
I don’t think it’s a realistic idea to count on freeing up budgeted money for deferred maintenance by counting on the levy money for police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. What good is the budget then?
So, as we wait for a detailed budget and spending plan of how this money will be spent, be aware of the limits on spending!
Ann Christiansen
Edmonds
Would love to be corrected if I am misinformed, but I believe FAC falls under the category of “parks”. And therefore the deferred maintenance is covered under the proposed levy lid lift funds.
I would still love to see a detailed budget proposal for the levy lift funds before I decide whether to vote yes or no Seeing as how all of this is an assumption as to how the funds will actually be spent. Looking at you, Mayor Rosen & council members!
Great question. Lots of knowledgeable folks, hope they chime in. As a secondary means of funding, I’d like to see more revenue generating events at FAC, Yost. Partner with an event coordinator, solicit donations.
Yost hours are terrible, change them. Send out a survey, believe people would be willing to pay more at the door, extend a senior / low income discount.
My go-to, establish the citizen led budget committee as recommended by the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Panel. Instant ‘trust in city government’ boost by establishing.
https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/city_budget/blue_ribbon_panel
