Letter to the editor: Thoughts on the levy lid lift

Editor:

I want to offer some ideas about the levy lift.

My wife, Barbara, (recently passed after 63 years of heavenly marriage) and I moved to Edmonds in April, 1975. We have loved it, and are willing to pay extra to live here instead of some other place. An analogy that I would offer for your consideration is when we buy beef. Do we buy hamburger or steak? Do we get USDA choice or good? If we want better quality we usually have to pay more.

I have worked in financial services since November 1962. The last 43 years I have had my own financial planning practice. We work very closely with clients on their cash flow. When they are young, they save and invest and when they are retired, they usually need to withdraw from their investments to supplement their income.

If we use this simple idea to manage the City’s cash flow we would do the same. We would look at and see what other income will be coming in and compare that with what has been budgeted for spending. The difference could be the levy.

The spending is where the hard work of deciding what is needed and prioritizing these.

This is where the department heads and the City Council and Mayor play a vital role in the process, scrutinizing all expenditures.

Voters have the last say in the matter when they vote for the Mayor and individual Councilmembers.

Ben Cain

Edmonds