Letter to the editor: Your voice, your charter, your vote

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Once every decade, Snohomish County voters have the powerful opportunity to elect a Charter Review Commission to take a close look at the county’s “constitution” that lays out how our local government operates, from council powers to citizen initiatives.

This November, residents will elect 15 commissioners, three from each council district, who will serve for one year. Their job? To carefully review the charter’s adequacy, explore potential improvements and propose changes that could go before voters.

These decisions shape the very framework of our county government for the next decade. The people you elect will have a direct hand in determining how transparent, responsive and effective our local government will be.

Your vote matters, deeply. By voting for Charter Review Commissioners, you’re helping decide who will write the rules that guide Snohomish County for years to come.

One reform worth reviewing is Ranked Choice Voting, where voters rank candidates in order of preference rather than choosing just one. If your top choice can’t win, your vote counts for your next choice, helping to ensure winners have broad support. The Commission can also consider measures to improve equity in representation, update technology in public records access and strengthen environmental stewardship provisions.

Selena Killin

Edmonds