Link 1 Line service will run every 12 minutes on evenings and weekends during Pinehurst Station construction

The Link 1 Line will experience slightly longer headways during some weekday evenings and weekends starting Monday, Aug. 11, to accommodate construction at the future Pinehurst Station. Trains will use a single track while serving Shoreline South/148th Station.

Instead of operating every 10 minutes on weekday evenings, northbound service will run every 12 minutes beginning with the 5:30 p.m. departure from Angle Lake Station.

Southbound service will run every 12 minutes beginning with the 6:45 p.m. departure from Lynnwood City Center Station. Trains will also operate every 12 minutes during the weekend.

During each disruption, crews will work on or around the closed track on staircases, decking, roof installation and other essential station components. For more information, visit https://www.soundtransit.org/disruption

Passengers will need to use the Angle Lake platform for service in both directions at Shoreline South/148th Station during construction activities, currently scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 11-13

Aug. 18-20

Aug. 25-29

Sept. 3-5

Sept. 8-13

Sept. 15-18

Sept. 22-26 Because weather conditions may affect the construction schedule, passengers should sign up for rider alerts for the most current information. Go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts. A language line is available to provide translation assistance for limited English proficiency persons at 800-823-9230. Sound Transit remains committed to working closely with its partners to continue serving the public. Efforts will continue to prioritize serving riders who depend on Sound Transit’s services, including seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI-protected populations (race, color, national origin), passengers with low incomes and those with limited proficiency in English. Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Go to the Sound Transit website.