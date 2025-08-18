Lynnwood Event Center to host North Puget Sound Contracting Conference in November

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Washington APEX Accelerator and Washington Small Business Development Center are bringing new opportunities to connect at the 2025 North Puget Sound Contracting Conference (NPSCC) at the Lynnwood Event Center in November.

New for the region’s premier business-to-government contracting event in 2025: NPSCC will kick off with a welcome reception on Nov. 5, the evening before the Nov. 6 conference, to give attendees more time to forge deeper connections and set goals to maximize the event experience.

The reception will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center. Attendees can take advantage of a casual networking atmosphere with drinks and hors d’oeuvres ahead of the main event. Exhibitors will also have access to the trade show floor beginning at 4 p.m. for early setup, reducing day-of stress.

“Adding the welcome reception creates a great environment for relaxed networking prior the main event,” says Cara Buckingham, Washington APEX Accelerator Center manager and advisor. “We’re looking forward to an evening of connection and community.”

This year, the NPSCC is expected to draw over 600 business and government leaders from Snohomish County and beyond. The event features a full day of networking, workshops, matchmaking sessions and keynote presentations offering strategies to navigate the contracting environment.

Tickets to the NPSCC include entry to the reception, and standalone reception tickets are also available. For all event details and pricing, visit https://bit.ly/RegisterNPSCC25.