More details on death at South County Park earlier this summer

The death of a man found June 18 at Edmonds’ South County Park was an accident due to “acute methamphetamine intoxication,” the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Teenagers walking in the park, located at 17920 Olympic View Dr., spotted the man’s body in a creek and called 911 around 6 p.m. June 18, according to police reports.

A man who lives near the park told police he believed that an individual matching the description of the deceased was experiencing homelessness and had been living in the park. He said he last saw the man alive on June 15.

Police identified the man as a 61-year-old from Lakewood, Washington.

Southwest County Park is a 120-acre, open space park owned by Snohomish County.