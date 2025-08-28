More than 1,400 customers receive free energy-efficient appliances through state program, PUD says

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

With assistance from the state’s Department of Commerce and $5.3 million in funding, Snohomish County PUD helped more than 1,400 households in Snohomish County and Camano Island receive free energy-efficient appliances, the utility said in a news release.

The PUD’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates, or HEAR, program provided eligible customers with new washer/dryer sets or combos, efficient induction stovetops and cookware, and heat pump water heaters free of charge. The funding, which was through the state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA), served 1,429 households before the program’s June 30 deadline.

“I’m proud of the work the PUD has done to distribute these funds and get new energy-efficient appliances into the homes of our customers,” said John Hoffman, PUD chief customer officer. “This will reduce their energy burden for years to come and save them money on their bill.”

The HEAR program prioritized customers at or below 80% of area median income. Customers were selected to receive an appliance based on their income level, energy consumption, home-ownership status and additional criteria.

The PUD partnered with local appliance retailers and Trade Ally contractors to determine eligible appliances and establish a customer distribution system. Pre-approved customers were invited to visit their local Judd & Black or Albert Lee stores to select new washer/dryers or induction stovetops, or work with a contractor to have a new heat pump water heater.

“Through this program, we not only helped homeowners make the switch to more efficient technology, but we also strengthened ourselves as a contractor,” said Tom Hagar, President of Washington Water Heaters. “The support, communication, and shared problem-solving made us better at what we do. I truly believe the HEAR program demonstrates what is possible when utilities, contractors, and customers are all aligned toward a common goal.”

In all, the HEAR program distributed 659 washer/dryer sets, 214 all-in-one combos, 452 heat pump water heaters and 104 induction stovetops.

The PUD was awarded $5.3 million in funding from the Department of Commerce for its HEAR program, the most of any utility in the state of Washington.

For more information, visit snopud.com/cca.