Music, dance and other delights at Sounds of Africa Festival

Members of the Washington West African Center BIDEWW Choir open the musical entertainment at the Sounds of Africa Festival on Saturday at Garfield Park in Everett Saturday, Aug. 16 
Members of the BIDEWW Choir open the musical entertainment at the Sounds of Africa Festival Saturday.
The Anokye Agofomma Group (Ghana) performs at the festival.
Pa Ousman Joof, the executive director of the Washington West African Center (right) does a dance with a BIDEWW Choir youngster.
The BIDEWW Choir entertains.
Arsalan commands the Sounds of Africa Festival stage while playing the kora and storytelling in song.
Sounds of Africa Festival attendees scan the many displays of food, clothing, and arts and crafts.
The Snohomish Conservation District teaches a Harvest at Home workshop.
Perky’s Crafts was among the local vendors offering items for sale.
A range of products and services were offered by merchants Saturday.

The Lynnwood-based Washington West African Center hosted its third annual Sounds of Africa Festival Saturday at Garfield Park in Everett.

The event featured traditional African cuisines, fashion and music. Vendors offered food, clothing, arts and crafts, along with information booths from organizations.

The Washington West African Center’s vision is for a vibrant, empowered and socioeconomically healthy West African community in Washington. For more information, visit www.wawac.org.

— Photos by Joe Christian

