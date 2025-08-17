Music, dance and other delights at Sounds of Africa Festival

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Lynnwood-based Washington West African Center hosted its third annual Sounds of Africa Festival Saturday at Garfield Park in Everett.

The event featured traditional African cuisines, fashion and music. Vendors offered food, clothing, arts and crafts, along with information booths from organizations.

The Washington West African Center’s vision is for a vibrant, empowered and socioeconomically healthy West African community in Washington. For more information, visit www.wawac.org.

— Photos by Joe Christian