Music, food and fun at Edmonds Block Party, Day 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Block Party attendees celebrated Day 1 Friday with picture-perfect weather, tasty eats and good tunes at Civic Center Playfield.

Saturday is Family Day, and all people ages 20 and under get into the event for free.

Find what you need to know about the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event in our previous story.

— Photos by Julia Wiese