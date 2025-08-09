Friday, August 8, 2025
Events

Music, food and fun at Edmonds Block Party, Day 1

Mel, Patti, Clapton, Layla, Patti and Justas — all musicians — enjoy the sun and the music Friday night.
Nikki and the Fast Times delighted the crowd.
Russell preparing his almost entirely organic paella to feed Block Party customers. He brought 600 portions, with each paella pan holding enough to serve 50.
A South County Fire crew, lead by Rodman, is ready to help with any incident.
Stefanie of Bad Chancla hands Edmonds residents Chris and Ray their dinner.
Antjuan takes a photo of Geraldine at the State Farm booth. Geraldine’s photo will go on a bobblehead she chooses.
Two longtime friends from Meadowdale High School bump into each other at the event: Chelci Macek and Meghan Olason Rangel. Chelsi’s sister, Somar Macek, is the lead singer in Heart by Heart, scheduled to play later in the evening.
Marcos, right, hands Daisy a strawberry horchata drink, which she says “is delicious!”
Patrick of West Seattle, right, gives a little shout while playing cornhole. Brandon, at left, is celebrating his birthday.
Laura and Dave, right, grab a drink from volunteer Andi before they find seats to listen to the music. Other Block Party volunteers are looking on.
By 6 p.m. a large crowd had arrived, with many more in the entrance line.

Edmonds Block Party attendees celebrated Day 1 Friday with picture-perfect weather, tasty eats and good tunes at Civic Center Playfield.

Saturday is Family Day, and all people ages 20 and under get into the event for free.

Find what you need to know about the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event in our previous story.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

