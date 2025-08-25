Native & Strong Lifeline expands access with text and chat

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Native & Strong Lifeline – Washington’s suicide-prevention, crisis, and help line for all Native and Indigenous people in the state – now offers text and chat services. These new options expand the line’s efforts to provide culturally affirming support for American Indian and Alaska Native people experiencing thoughts of suicide, substance use concerns, mental health crises or emotional distress.

Native communities have the highest suicide rates of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. Adding text and chat services aims to provide more access to care that centers on the lived experiences, traditions and wisdom of Native people.

“The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), together with tribes, tribal organizations and partner agencies, continues to build a more equitable and culturally responsive behavioral health care and crisis system,” said Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health Michele Roberts. “Suicide is preventable, and specialized support can make a difference. These new services provide an opportunity to bring Native and Indigenous people additional options for support through 988.”

New services, same Indigenous-centered approach

The Native & Strong Lifeline is a subnetwork of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and is administered by Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), which is one of Washington’s 988 Lifeline crisis centers. Since its launch in November 2022, the Native & Strong Lifeline has answered over 15,000 calls and has received an average of more than 600 calls per month this year.

“Adding chat and text to our lifeline expands access, ensuring more of our people can reach out in a way that feels safe and comfortable to them. As Indigenous people, we know that caring for one another is the foundation of prevention,” said Skyler Nomee Native & Strong Lifeline chat and text coordinator. “We remain committed to servicing our communities and all Indigenous relatives in Washington with compassion, empathy, respect and true understanding.”

The Native & Strong Lifeline is the only line in the nation entirely staffed and operated by Native crisis counselors. Tribal members and descendants closely tied to their communities answer all calls, texts and chats. Each counselor is fully trained in crisis intervention.

“Our dedicated Native & Strong Lifeline chat and text team has worked diligently to prepare for the launch of this new service. Driven by a deep commitment to serving Native communities in Washington, they are here to offer help and support in times of need. This chat and text service provides another low-barrier way for our relatives to connect, reach out, and find the support they deserve,” said VOAWW Tribal Services Program Manager Jeremy Rouse.

How to contact the Native & Strong Lifeline:

Call: 988 then press 4

Text: N8V to 988

Chat: Select the ”All Native people in Washington state” box in the pre-chat survey when chatting online.

The Native & Strong Lifeline is free, confidential and available 24/7/365 and is available to all Tribal and Indigenous people in Washington or anyone contacting the line from a Washington area code.

Visit the Native & Strong Lifeline website for more information. Get updates by following their social media.